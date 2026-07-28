United States Litigation For Business Owners: The 101

Business Litigation: What It Costs, How Long It Takes, and When It Makes Sense

At some point in a serious business dispute, someone says, “Maybe we should sue.” The suggestion usually comes after months of frustration. A customer has stopped paying. A partner walked out with the client list and half the staff. A supplier shipped something that barely resembles the order.

By then, the business owner wants a quick answer and a reliable estimate of what litigation will cost. Neither is easy to provide. After years of litigating business disputes, I have seen strong claims pursued badly and difficult claims handled well. Much depends on whether the client understands the process. Litigation is almost always slow, expensive, and unpredictable. In some situations it is the right move, and occasionally the only one, though far more disputes are resolved without it.

Before filing a lawsuit in the United States, a company should understand the likely cost and timetable. It should also know what leverage the case may create and whether the defendant can satisfy a judgment if the company wins. Those questions matter as much as the merits.

What Business Litigation Costs

A fully contested business lawsuit handled by private counsel can easily generate $50,000 to $250,000 in attorneys’ fees before trial. A case involving several parties, extensive electronic discovery, expert testimony, or an appeal can cost considerably more.

Those figures are planning ranges, not price quotes. A collection case based on a clear contract and a small number of documents may cost far less. A partnership dispute involving years of financial records and fraud allegations may cost far more. The forum, the volume of records, and the conduct of opposing counsel drive much of the difference.

Litigation requires sustained, detailed work. Lawyers must collect and understand documents, prepare witnesses, take depositions, and handle motions. Some cases also require outside experts, particularly when the dispute turns on accounting, technical issues, or lost profits. Much of this work happens outside the courtroom. Many cases turn on an email, a set of financial records, an expert opinion, or a deposition answer long before anyone thinks about a closing argument.

Relatively few civil cases reach trial. Most settle; others are dismissed or resolved through motions. For budgeting purposes, the better question is usually, “How much will we need to spend before both sides can evaluate the case realistically?” That point often comes only after the key documents have been exchanged and the important witnesses have testified. Until then, both sides may still be working from incomplete facts while continuing to spend money to learn what the case is actually worth.

That uncertainty makes litigation costs difficult to predict. At the outset, we know our client’s side of the dispute, but we do not yet know how aggressively the other side will fight, when settlement may become possible, or what the documents and witnesses will reveal. A single email, an unexpected counterclaim, or a witness who performs very differently than expected can change the direction and value of the case.

Two matters our litigators handled illustrate how quickly the expected cost can change.

We once represented a foreign company that had been sued for payment under a written contract. The plaintiff’s claim initially appeared straightforward, but the transaction had taken place years earlier, and our client’s current CEO knew almost nothing about it. As we investigated, we uncovered an unresolved dispute arising from the same transaction that allowed our client to counterclaim for millions of dollars. What began as a focused contract case became a year of hard-fought litigation involving extensive discovery, former employees, and events that had occurred long before the lawsuit was filed. The parties ultimately settled, with neither side recovering anything meaningful.

In another matter, we represented a large American company that had sold a major property for a substantial sum. A real estate broker claimed it was entitled to a multimillion-dollar commission under an agreement signed years earlier, even though the broker had played no role in the sale and had done little to market the property for a long time. The agreement was vague enough, however, to create real risk for both sides.

Fortunately, the broker had excellent counsel, and the parties agreed to mediate before the litigation had progressed very far, perhaps even before the complaint was filed. Both sides understood that the outcome could be all or nothing: either the full commission was due or none of it was. A top-tier mediator helped the parties settle for half the claimed commission. Our client’s size made the compromise feasible and allowed it to eliminate the risk of a much larger judgment without spending years litigating the case.

Who Pays the Lawyers?

Under the American Rule, each party generally pays its own attorneys’ fees, regardless of who wins, unless a contract, statute, or other legal rule provides otherwise. A prevailing-party clause can change the economics of a dispute. Properly drafted, it may discourage weak claims and make it practical to pursue a smaller but clear contractual breach. It can also increase your exposure if the other side wins, so it should fit the transaction rather than appear automatically in every agreement.

Hourly billing remains common, but other arrangements may be available. Counsel may agree to a phased budget, a fee cap, or a partial contingency when the case and likely recovery support it. These options do not fit every matter, but they are worth discussing early.

Check Your Insurance First

Businesses sometimes hire litigation counsel before anyone checks the insurance policies. That oversight can leave the company paying legal fees an insurer might have covered. A commercial general liability policy may not cover an ordinary breach-of-contract claim, but the allegations in the complaint may still trigger coverage. Depending on the dispute, a directors and officers, errors and omissions, employment practices, or cyber policy may also apply.

An insurer may have a duty to defend even if it ultimately has no duty to pay the judgment. Late notice can jeopardize coverage, as can hiring counsel or taking other steps before consulting the carrier.

Can the Defendant Pay?

A $4 million judgment against a defendant with no reachable assets may be little more than an expensive piece of paper. Before spending six figures on a claim, investigate whether the defendant can pay. Start with real estate, insurance, business interests, and receivables. Then look for what may make those assets harder to reach, such as secured debt or a prior judgment ahead of you in line.

Collectability receives less attention than the legal claims, but it often determines whether the case makes economic sense. A judgment you cannot collect is worth less than a smaller one you can.

The Costs Outside the Legal Bill

Litigation consumes management time, distracts key employees, and forces people to revisit decisions made years earlier. Executives may spend days locating records or preparing for depositions. Customers and lenders may begin asking questions. Running the business also becomes harder when hostile correspondence keeps arriving and every old email suddenly looks dangerous.

Public exposure can create another problem. Court filings are generally public, and allegations or internal records filed with the court may reach customers, competitors, or the trade press. Discovery exchanged privately between the parties usually stays private unless it is filed. Protective orders can shield genuinely confidential material, but they cannot make the lawsuit itself invisible.

How Long Business Litigation Takes

Business litigation is usually measured in years, not months. The pace depends on the court, the dispute, and the parties’ conduct. Settlement can come at any point, so the stages often overlap.

The pleadings stage commonly lasts one to four months. The plaintiff files and serves the complaint, and the defendant answers or asks the court to dismiss some or all of the case. The answer may also include counterclaims. A motion to dismiss can eliminate a legally defective claim, though it more often narrows the dispute or delays discovery.

Discovery commonly takes six to eighteen months and is where most of the money goes. The parties exchange documents and written questions, take depositions, and retain experts when needed. A case can change in a single afternoon, when a forgotten email turns up in a document production or a confident witness comes apart in a deposition.

Motions arise throughout the case. The parties may ask the court to compel discovery, exclude evidence, or resolve a legal issue. After discovery, one or both sides may seek summary judgment. Even if the motion does not end the case, it may eliminate claims or reduce the damages at stake.

A busy court may schedule trial two or even three years after filing, but trial dates move frequently. They slip for reasons that have nothing to do with the merits, from a congested docket to a discovery fight that must be sorted out first. The trial itself may last a few days or several weeks. An appeal can add another year or two. If the appellate court sends part of the case back to the trial court, the dispute may continue well beyond that.

This timetable has practical consequences. A company that needs money within six months to make payroll should not treat a lawsuit as a cash-flow solution. A business seeking to protect intellectual property or stop continuing harm may still decide that the delay is tolerable.

When Litigation Makes Sense

A business lawsuit should begin with a business objective. Anger may explain why the dispute matters, but it does not provide a useful plan. A client who says, “I want to ruin them,” has described a feeling. A client who wants $750,000 and the return of confidential information has identified an outcome that counsel can evaluate.

Litigation usually makes little economic sense when the likely recovery is modest, the defendant cannot pay, and no larger business interest is at stake. It becomes more compelling when the loss is substantial or the harm is continuing. The need to protect an important right may outweigh the cost.

The amount in dispute is only part of the analysis. A smaller case may still matter if the same issue will recur across dozens of transactions or an injunction is needed quickly. Conversely, a large claim may not justify years of litigation if recovery is doubtful.

Filing a lawsuit also gives the defendant an opportunity to bring its own claims. A plaintiff expecting to collect can suddenly find itself defending a much larger case. Before suing, a business should ask what the other side is likely to file back.

Decide what a useful result would look like. That may be money, an injunction, the return of property, or a clean end to the relationship. Counsel can then assess whether litigation is likely to produce that result at a price the business can bear.

Getting Ready to Act

What a Demand Letter Can Do

A strong demand letter is one of the least expensive tools available in a business dispute. It can identify the claims, highlight the key evidence, and propose a practical resolution before either side pays a filing fee.

Demand letters often cost more than clients expect. I have had clients ask why we estimated several thousand dollars to prepare a four-page letter. The writing itself may take only an hour or two. Most of the time goes into reviewing the documents, understanding the facts, identifying the strongest claims, and anticipating the other side’s defenses. Without that work, the letter is little more than an unsupported threat.

In my experience, fewer than half of demand letters resolve the dispute. They are still often worth sending. If the letter works, it can save both sides the cost and disruption of litigation. If it does not, much of the work already completed can be used to prepare the complaint.

A demand letter may also satisfy a contractual notice requirement or preserve rights that might otherwise be lost. This is especially important in international disputes, where contracts often prescribe how and where notice must be delivered or require a waiting period before litigation or arbitration can begin.

The Contract Probably Controls More Than You Think

The clauses that received little attention when your agreement was signed often control what happens after your relationship breaks down.

An arbitration clause may remove the case from court. A forum-selection clause may require litigation in another state, while choice-of-law language can change the available claims or defenses. The contract may also require written notice, give the other side time to cure a breach, or force senior executives to negotiate before anyone files. Some agreements add a round of nonbinding mediation on top of that.

Liability caps and damages exclusions may narrow the value of the claim. Attorneys’ fees provisions can change the settlement leverage. Contractual deadlines may shorten the time allowed to act.

Arbitration deserves particular care. It may be faster and more private than court, but the parties usually pay the arbitrator and appellate review is limited. Discovery may also be narrower. A complex arbitration can take as long and cost as much as a court case.

Deadlines Can Decide the Case

A deadline may already be running. Most claims are subject to a statute of limitations, and contracts sometimes impose shorter notice or filing periods. A business owner who waits too long may lose an otherwise valid claim before anyone evaluates its merits.

The same concern applies on the defense side. If a complaint has been served, the deadline to respond may be only a few weeks.

Preserving Evidence

Once litigation is reasonably anticipated, the business should identify and preserve relevant information. That usually starts with email accounts, text messages, contracts, and accounting records. Depending on the dispute, the company may also need to preserve internal chat messages or data stored on personal devices.

Routine deletion practices may need to be suspended. Employees who possess relevant records should receive clear instructions, and the company should confirm that automated systems are no longer deleting material. Deleting evidence, even unintentionally, can lead to sanctions and damage the company’s credibility. Missing records also give the other side room to argue about why they disappeared.

Settlement Changes as the Case Develops

Strong cases settle all the time. The parties may decide that continuing the case will cost more than the expected improvement in the outcome.

A favorable settlement after eight months may be worth more than a larger judgment three years later, particularly if the judgment may be appealed or difficult to collect. In another case, early settlement may make little sense because the opposing party is still causing serious harm and only an injunction will stop it.

Settlement calculations often change as the case develops. Fees rise, documents surface, and witnesses perform better or worse than expected. Court rulings may alter the parties’ leverage. Settlement should be evaluated at each important stage rather than saved for the eve of trial.

Before the Next Move

If your business has been served with a complaint, contact your lawyer immediately, or an experienced litigation lawyer if you do not have one. Ignoring the complaint can lead to a default judgment. Counsel will need time to evaluate the claims, notify the insurer, preserve the company’s records, and prepare a response.

Earlier advice usually creates more options. A pre-litigation risk evaluation can help a business assess the strength of its position and the likely cost of proceeding. Done early, it turns a reaction into a decision while the business still has the full range of choices in front of it.

The right next step may be a lawsuit. It may instead be a measured demand letter, mediation, an insurance tender, or a decision to walk away. If your dispute has reached the point where the next decision may be difficult to reverse, schedule a pre-litigation risk evaluation with our litigation team. A focused review can clarify the risks, preserve your options, and help you decide what the dispute is truly worth.

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