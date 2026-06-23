Fifteenth Court Of Appeals Denies Mandamus Relief In Texas Business Court Discovery Dispute

In In re Socket Solutions, LLC, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals denied mandamus relief in a Texas Business Court-related discovery dispute, issuing a brief per curiam opinion without substantive analysis.

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In In re Socket Solutions, LLC, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals denied mandamus relief in a Texas Business Court-related discovery dispute, issuing a brief per curiam opinion without substantive analysis. The decision underscores both the procedural posture of Business Court removal cases and the limited nature of mandamus relief.

Procedural Background

The underlying case involves a dispute over the valuation of minority membership interests following a merger. During the proceedings in the 113th Judicial District Court, the trial court signed an April 14, 2026, order compelling Socket Solutions to produce underlying financial records. After the case was removed to the Texas Business Court, Division 11B, Socket Solutions sought a stay of that discovery order. The Texas Business Court denied a stay without prejudice, leaving the production deadline in place. Socket Solutions then sought mandamus relief in the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. On May 15, 2026, one day after the relator filed a motion requesting a temporary stay, the court issued an administrative stay of the discovery order pending review. On June 2, 2026, after full briefing, the court issued its decision denying the petition, dismissing the request for temporary relief as moot, and lifting the administrative stay.

The Court’s Ruling

The Fifteenth Court’s opinion is notably concise. It states only that the court considered the petition and concluded that mandamus relief should be denied. The court did not address the relator’s arguments, which included challenges based on Rule 192.4 proportionality requiring the benefit to outweigh the burden of discovery, the absence of an evidentiary hearing, and lack of an adequate appellate remedy. The court also did not resolve the Real Parties in Interest’s counterarguments concerning jurisdiction, a disputed Rule 11 agreement, or the relevance of the requested discovery. As a result, the opinion provides no substantive guidance on the discovery issues presented and leaves those disputes to be resolved in the Texas Business Court.

Key Takeaways

This case provides two practical insights.

First, it indicates that the Fifteenth Court of Appeals may apply a demanding standard to mandamus relief for discovery disputes. That standard may be formidable without identifying a threat of irreparable disclosure of privileged information or trade secrets.

Second, the Fifteenth Court’s rapid grant of a stay (within one day after the motion requesting it) may indicate that the Fifteenth Court is receptive to intervening to prevent a dispute from becoming moot during the time it takes for the Court to rule on the merits.

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