Coinbase Wins Another Partial Victory In Its Battle For Clarity On Crytpo Regulation

Following its win in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) last week pausing the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) enforcement suit against it (see our recent blog post on the decision here), Coinbase, Inc. has won another partial victory in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. This time, Coinbase successfully petitioned the Third Circuit to require the SEC to explain to Coinbase the reasons why it will not engage in crypto rulemaking.

Over the last several years, the crypto community has been very critical of the SEC's enforcement by litigation approach, arguing that more clarity was needed on how to comply with the law. In July 2022, Coinbase filed a petition with the SEC, seeking to force the agency to engage in rulemaking and promulgate new rules clarifying how and when digital assets qualify as securities under existing federal securities laws. After some skirmishing in the Third Circuit over the timing of the SEC's response, in December 2023, the SEC denied Coinbase's rulemaking petition.

The SEC's written denial was short, its reasoning contained in a single paragraph. It alluded to three bases for its decision: (1) it disagreed with Coinbase's concerns (as set forth in the rulemaking petition) that application of existing securities law to the crypto environment was "unworkable;" (2) the SEC had other priorities; and (3) the SEC preferred to proceed incrementally.

While the SEC "suggested" these The Third Circuit found the SEC's order "conclusory and insufficiently reasoned" and therefore in violation of the procedures under the Administrative Procedures Act. The court noted that any of the three grounds asserted in the SEC's decision "could be sound and independently sufficient bases for denying a rulemaking petition." But the SEC was required to provide more than conclusory statements and had to explain its reasoning to demonstrate that "its decision considered all important aspects presented by the petition and resulted from reasoned decision making."

As a result, the Third Circuit granted Coinbase's petition in part and remanded the matter to the SEC for a more complete explanation of the basis for the denial of the rulemaking petition.

The victory is only partial, however. Coinbase had also asked the Third Circuit to require the SEC to engage in rulemaking. The court declined to order the agency to institute rulemaking proceedings, finding that this was not the "extreme situation" that would warrant the "extraordinary remedy" of a court forcing an administrative agency to engage in rulemaking.

While the judges in the appellate panel were in agreement on the decision, there was some disagreement as to Coinbase's argument that it had been denied fair notice and due process. Judge Stephanos Bibas, who joined the majority opinion, filed an interesting concurring opinion to address what he saw as a constitutional issue that is "not yet teed up," but is waiting in the wings. Based on the due process principle that regulated parties should know what is required of them so they may act accordingly, Judge Bibas found that the SEC "repeatedly sues crypto companies," yet "will not tell them how to comply" with the law. "[T]hat caginess," according to Judge Bibas, "creates a serious constitutional problem; due process guarantees fair notice."

While neither the decision itself nor Judge Bibas' concurrence bring the clarity ultimately sought by the crypto community, the Third Circuit's decision to require the SEC to explain its denial of Coinbase's crypto rulemaking petition, coupled with last week's decision by the SDNY to pause the SEC's enforcement suit against Coinbase to allow the Second Circuit to opine on the SEC's application of the securities laws to digital assets, ensure that these issues will now be addressed during and most likely by the Trump administration, which has promised to create a crypto-friendly environment.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.