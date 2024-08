Litigator Of The Week Runners-Up And Shout-Outs

Shout-out to a Mayer Brown team led by Matthew Ingber that represented Spotify in fending off copyright infringement claims from Eight Mile Style, the publisher of most of rapper Eminem's catalogue. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville granted summary judgment last week to Spotify finding that EMS made a "strategic choice" to hold off suing to "manufacture infringement damages." "The doctrine of estoppel disfavors that practice and, at least in this instance, forbids it," she wrote. Ingber argued the summary judgment motion for Spotify. The Mayer Brown team also included partners Archis Parasharami, Andrew Pincus, Allison Aviki, Rory Schneider and Daniel Jones. Spotify had additional counsel at Latham & Watkins, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Neal & Harwell. Shout-out to a Mayer Brown team led by Matthew Ingber that represented Spotify in fending off copyright infringement claims from Eight Mile Style, the publisher of most of rapper Eminem's catalogue.

