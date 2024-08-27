Litigators Lounge: Supreme Shakeup – What Overruling The Chevron Doctrine Means (Podcast)

On this episode of Litigators Lounge, Jacqueline Voronov and Shylie Bannon dive into the recent Supreme Court decision to reject the Chevron doctrine, which had previously given federal agencies deference in interpreting ambiguities in statutes. Throughout this episode, they discuss the shifts in judicial deference that may lead to significant changes across various sectors, including healthcare, environmental protection, and employment law.

About Litigators Lounge

Litigators Lounge is a witty and captivating 30-minute podcast offering a fresh perspective on navigating the twists and turns of employment law. Each episode of Litigators Lounge guides listeners through real-life scenarios and cases, laying out what they mean for both organizations and employees, with the goal of shedding light on these issues. The show also covers contentious employment disputes and evolving laws, and will occasionally feature guest experts to provide diverse viewpoints. The show is recommended for HR and insurance professionals, business leaders, or anyone interested in the legal aspects of workplace issues.

The podcast is designed to be both an entertaining and educational listening experience. With engaging discussions, diverse viewpoints from expert guests, and an ample touch of humor, Litigators Lounge is the go-to source for in-depth analysis and expert advice on law and the workplace. While the podcast is recommended for human resources professionals, insurance professionals, and business leaders, it can also be for any curious individual interested in understanding the legal aspects of workplace issues.

