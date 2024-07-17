In That Case: Cantero V. Bank Of America (Podcast)

In the Public Interest is excited to present its second annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, co-host Michael Dawson is joined...

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the Public Interest is excited to present its second annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, co-host Michael Dawson is joined by WilmerHale Senior Counsel Julie Williams, former Chief Counsel and First Senior Deputy Comptroller at Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, to discuss the recent decision in Cantero v. Bank of America, which involves the preemption of state consumer protection laws by the National Banking Act. Dawson and Williams discuss the factual and legal background of the case, the different standards of preemption applied by the lower courts and the Supreme Court, the implications of the decision for the banking industry and consumers, and the possible next steps in the litigation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.