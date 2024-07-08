ARTICLE
8 July 2024

Supreme Court Holds That Chevron Deference Violates The Administrative Procedure Act

In Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce, the Supreme Court overruled its landmark decision in Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. (1984) in a 6-3 decision.
In Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce,the Supreme Court overruled its landmark decision in Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. (1984) in a 6-3 decision. Courts will now interpret federal statutes without being required to accept an agency's "permissible" interpretation of an ambiguous statute. Courts may still give persuasive weight or "careful attention" to an agency's views about ambiguous statutes, but the court must decide the best reading of the statute and resolve the ambiguity.

Read the full briefing.

