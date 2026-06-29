A Second Wind For Energy Tax Credits?

As the midterm elections approach with affordability taking center stage, the future of energy tax credits hangs in the balance. Following the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's dramatic scaling back of clean energy incentives, developers face mounting uncertainty from unanswered regulatory questions, ongoing litigation, and the looming July 5 deadline for project qualification. With Democrats vowing to restore and expand these credits if they regain control, and critical guidance on foreign entity restrictions s

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Affordability is emerging as a central theme heading into the midterm elections, and it may reignite debate over the future of energy tax credits as policymakers search for ways to lower energy prices.

In our last update here, we discussed what remains of the clean energy tax credit landscape following the July 2025 enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the “OBBBA”). As enacted, the OBBBA significantly scaled back clean energy incentives by eliminating several consumer-facing credits and terminating credits for wind and solar projects that are not placed in service before 2028, subject to a limited safe harbor for projects that “begin construction” before July 5, 2026.

As we approach the expiration of that safe harbor, many key questions remain unanswered, and efforts to challenge the OBBBA’s implementation are gaining traction. Most recently, a federal court vacated Treasury’s notice that narrowly interprets the OBBBA’s “begin construction” requirement. The court found the notice arbitrary and capricious, concluding that Treasury failed to justify departing from the framework set forth in guidance dating back to 2013.

Although the decision removes a significant hurdle for developers seeking to qualify for transition relief before the approaching July 5 deadline, it is not binding outside the case and does not provide a definitive answer as to how the “begin construction” requirement should be applied going forward. Earlier this year, Democrats in Congress unsuccessfully led an effort to overturn the rule, arguing that it would unnecessarily impede project development and increase energy costs.

The OBBBA also introduced sweeping foreign entity of concern (“FEOC”) limitations that now attach to most clean energy credits. Under these restrictions, developers cannot claim credits for projects that have impermissible ties to China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia. Those ties go beyond where an entity is organized and disqualify any project that has received “material assistance” from a prohibited foreign entity during construction.

Although FEOC guidance released earlier this year introduced two interim safe harbors for calculating the material assistance cost ratio, significant questions remain unanswered. Developers continue to seek more detailed rules on how the FEOC limitations will apply in practice, particularly given the complexity of energy supply chains. Most notably, developers are still awaiting guidance on the prohibited foreign entity rules themselves. The lack of comprehensive FEOC guidance continues to be a major source of uncertainty for projects currently under development.

The political debate is far from over. Democratic lawmakers have openly identified reversal of the OBBBA’s clean energy provisions as a priority should Democrats regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. In March, Senator Schumer stated that restoring the energy tax credit framework enacted in 2022—and potentially expanding it further—would be on the agenda.

Other lawmakers have proposed more targeted reforms. A bill introduced by Senator Wyden would extend certain clean energy incentives based on increases in electricity demand and prices rather than fixed statutory deadlines. Under the proposal, credits would remain available until the later of 2032 or six years after a designated “price or demand increase year,” effectively providing a longer runway for clean energy projects as electricity demand continues to grow.

Congress intended the OBBBA to draw clearer boundaries around the availability of clean energy credits. One year later, however, the clean energy credit landscape remains defined as much by unanswered questions as by the legislative changes themselves. With key guidance still pending, litigation continuing, and lawmakers already debating whether to revisit the rules, developers may find themselves navigating many of the same uncertainties they faced immediately after the OBBBA was enacted.

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