How Earnouts And Deferred Payments Can Lead To Surprising Tax Outcomes

A buyer agrees to pay $25 million for a business. The seller negotiates an additional $10 million earnout tied to future performance. Everyone leaves the closing table feeling good about the economics.

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Did you really sell your company for $35 million?

A buyer agrees to pay $25 million for a business. The seller negotiates an additional $10 million earnout tied to future performance. Everyone leaves the closing table feeling good about the economics. Celebrations and closing dinners commence. Then, months or even years later, the parties discover that the expected tax treatment didn’t materialize. In today’s deal market, some of the biggest tax surprises arise not from aggressive planning, but from routine transaction terms that receive too little attention.

Earnouts and deferred purchase price arrangements remain common features of middle market mergers and acquisitions. They help bridge valuation gaps, align incentives, and reduce buyer risk. While these provisions often make good business sense, they can create tax issues that significantly affect the economics of a transaction.

One of the most important questions is whether future payments will be treated as additional purchase price or as compensation for services. Sellers, of course, prefer the payments to be treated as additional purchase price yielding capital gain, because it produces a lower tax burden than ordinary income. Buyers, on the other hand, may prefer the earnout payments to be treated as compensation because such payments can generate a tax deduction post-closing.

While many sellers assume their earnout will be treated as additional purchase price and therefore capital gain, the distinction is not always obvious. If an earnout is payable only if the selling shareholder remains employed after closing, the IRS may view the payment as compensation rather than consideration for the sale of stock or assets. Similarly, if the earnout is tied primarily to the continued efforts of a founder or executive — even in a non-employee capacity — the risk of compensation characterization increases. If an earnout payment is characterized as compensation, it may, in some circumstances, also trigger deferred compensation rules under Internal Revenue Code Section 409A — a draconian Code provision that can lead to severe adverse consequences for the seller. In these situations, a separate employment or services agreement for the seller — including a guaranteed payment or salary for services to be performed — can help mitigate the risk that the earnout will be classified as compensation.

Deferred payment arrangements also raise interest-related issues that are frequently overlooked during negotiations. The Internal Revenue Code provides that certain deferred payments require the imputation of interest even when the parties never intended to create a lending arrangement. In effect, a portion of a future payment can be recharacterized as interest income to the seller and interest expense to the buyer, often surprising deal participants because the purchase agreement may not explicitly identify any interest component. Failing to account for these rules can produce unexpected tax consequences and distort the anticipated economics of the transaction.

Installment sale treatment presents another important consideration. In many situations, sellers receiving a deferred purchase price may qualify for installment sale reporting, allowing gain recognition to occur as payments are received, creating valuable tax deferral opportunities for the seller. However, installment reporting is not available in every transaction and may be limited by the nature of the assets being sold, the seller’s tax profile, or specific transaction structures.

Recent transaction trends have created additional complexity. Private equity sponsors and strategic buyers increasingly use rollover equity, management incentive arrangements, and hybrid consideration structures that blend sale proceeds with ongoing investment opportunities. These arrangements require careful analysis to determine which portion represents purchase price, which portion reflects compensation, and whether the resulting tax treatment aligns with the parties’ expectations.

Tax considerations should not be an afterthought once the economic terms have been negotiated. Rather, earnouts, deferred purchase price arrangements, and rollover structures should be analyzed early in the transaction process. The way these provisions are drafted and implemented can have a significant impact on the after-tax economics for both buyers and sellers. A transaction that appears successful on paper can produce disappointing results if the tax consequences were never fully considered. Careful planning at the outset remains one of the most effective ways to avoid unpleasant surprises after the deal closes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.