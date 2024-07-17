In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is once again joined by Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, for a discussion of an Oregon ballot measure (IP17) that is on the verge of qualifying for the November election. If passed by voters, IP17 would amend Oregon's Corporate Minimum tax by eliminating the current cap and imposing a 3% gross receipts tax on all corporate taxpayers with Oregon sales in excess of $25 million. Jared and Nikki discuss the specifics of the initiative and the impact the passage of this tax could have on Oregon's economy and overall costs of doing business in Oregon. Click here to read Jared's latest blog post on IP17.

Finally, Nikki and Jared wrap up with a lively conversation of their favorite outdoor activities—when they're not talking state taxes!

