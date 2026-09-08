The Cases Shaping Modern Sport With Jonathan Taylor KC (Podcast)

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Sport is built on spectacle. But its value depends on trust.

In this episode, Jonathan Taylor KC, Partner, International Sports Group at Bird & Bird LLP, joins Jonny Gray to reflect on a career at the centre of sport’s most defining integrity battles.

From Russian state-sponsored doping and cricket match-fixing to landmark questions of competitive fairness, Jonathan shares first-hand insights into the rules and governance frameworks that help protect sport’s credibility.

As investment and innovation reshape the industry, the conversation also explores why integrity is the foundation of sport’s commercial value, and what is at stake when trust is compromised.

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