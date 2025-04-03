European Council Greenlights First Step Of Omnibus – The 'Stop-The-Clock' Proposal

On 26 March 2025, the European Council approved its position, known as a "negotiating mandate", on a key element of the European Commission's proposal to streamline corporate sustainability requirements which are captured in an "Omnibus". Specifically, they approved a delay to the current timetable of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ("CSDDD"), as proposed in a "Stop-the-clock" Directive, with the substantive changes to reporting requirements to be proposed in a separate Directive.

Specifically, EU Member States at the European Council have supported the European Commission's proposal to postpone:

by two years the application of the CSRD requirements for large companies that have not yet started reporting, as well as listed SMEs. The effect is that companies expecting to prepare the first report for the financial year 2025, would instead have to prepare the first report for the financial year 2027, and

by one year the transposition deadline and the first phase of the application (covering the largest companies) of the CSDDD. As a result, companies would phase in from July 2028 rather than July 2027.

The support from the European Council to streamline the corporate sustainability reporting requirements has generally been enthusiastic. For example, Adam Szłapka, Minister for the European Union of Poland, said of the Stop-the-clock Directive, that "today's agreement is a first step on our decisive path to cut red tape and make the EU more competitive".

Now that the European Council's negotiating mandate has been approved, interinstitutional negotiations can be entered into. The European Parliament is scheduled to vote on 1 April 2025 on the Stop-the-clock Directive which is being presented to Members of the European Parliament ("MEPs") on an urgent procedure, requiring a simple majority of MEPs present to approve it. The overall expectation is that this vote is likely to pass, however, how the separate Directive that will cover the changes to the substantive requirements will progress well be hotly debated.

For U.S. companies in particular where there is a movement under a proposed PROTECT USA Act to prevent various U.S. entities from complying with "foreign sustainability due diligence legislation", should the Stop-the-clock Directive be approved it would at least provide a reprieve. This would allow companies time to recalibrate their approaches to sustainability in the currently fractured political landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.