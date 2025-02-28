Reminder | State Of Play: Delaware's Corporate Franchise Business

Seminar: February 24, 2025

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Join the leaders of prominent university corporate governance centers for a discussion on one of the hottest topics in the field: Delaware's continued leadership in the corporate chartering business. Delaware's legislature began considering reforms to its corporate law addressing oversight of controlling shareholder transactions. See our recent post. We will discuss during our session.

Panelists

Lawrence A. Cunningham , Director, John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, University of Delaware, Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, and Henry St. George Tucker III Research Professor of Law Emeritus, The George Washington University Law School.

, Director, John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, University of Delaware, Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, and Henry St. George Tucker III Research Professor of Law Emeritus, The George Washington University Law School. Sean J. Griffith , Former Director, Fordham Corporate Law Center, and T. J. Maloney Chair in Business Law, Fordham University Law School.

, Former Director, Fordham Corporate Law Center, and T. J. Maloney Chair in Business Law, Fordham University Law School. Dorothy S. Lund , Co-Director, Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership, and Columbia 1982 Alumna Professor of Law, Columbia University Law School.

, Co-Director, Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership, and Columbia 1982 Alumna Professor of Law, Columbia University Law School. Edward Rock, Co-Director, Institute for Corporate Governance & Finance, and Martin Lipton Professor of Law, New York University Law School.

Moderator

Anna T. Pinedo, Capital Markets Partner, Mayer Brown, Adjunct Professor, The George Washington University Law School, and Member of Advisory Board of The George Washington University Center for Law, Economics & Finance (C-LEAF).

