2025 Trends For Technology Transactions (Podcast) (Video)

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year in tech. While blustery economic tailwinds continue to drive digital transformation, a new presidential administration promises shifts in policy that will likely keep businesses on their toes. In this episode, host Julian Dibbell is joined by Rohith George, Joe Pennell, Brad Peterson, and Scott Young, partners from all across our Technology & IP Transactions practice, to provide perspectives on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We will discuss the expected increase in M&A activity, the impact of venture capital on emerging tech companies, the growing significance of AI in dealmaking, and the challenges posed by regulatory uncertainty.

Episode Show Notes

00:02 Introduction to Tech Trends 2025

02:51 Predictions for a Busy Year in Tech M&A

06:11 Venture Capital and Emerging Tech Companies

09:08 AI-Driven Deals and Market Evolution

12:00 The Role of AI in Outsourcing

14:50 Navigating Uncertainty in Technology Transactions

