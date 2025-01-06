Injunction Preventing FinCEN's Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Stands

Note: The information provided here is current as of December 30, 2024. However, details surrounding the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) are still evolving. We will continue to update this blog with new information and resources as they become available.

It's been a legal rollercoaster ride for the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Heading into December, a majority of business owners and operators in the U.S. were responsible for filing an initial beneficial ownership information (BOI) report with the Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network (FinCEN) pursuant to the CTA by December 31, 2024.

However several recent events have impacted the legal status and enforceability of the anti-money laundering statute:

December 3 – a federal district court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) due to concerns over the law's constitutionality.

December 23 – an appellate court panel stayed or otherwise paused the lower court's injunction, finding that the government made a "strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits in defending the CTA's constitutionality." The panel's order had the effect of reinstating the CTA's reporting requirements, and FinCEN extended the filing deadline to January 13, 2025 for most "reporting companies" in response.

December 26 – the Fifth circuit vacated the stay imposed by the appellate panel in light of an expedited ruling expected on the merits of the preliminary injunction. This means that the nationwide injunction against enforcement of the CTA is still in effect. FinCEN has updated its website to indicate that "reporting companies are not currently required to file beneficial ownership information with FinCEN and are not subject to liability if they fail to do so while the order remains in force." However, FinCEN continues to accept BOI filings on a voluntary basis.

If your business has already filed its BOI report, there is nothing more you need to do at this time.

If your business has not filed its initial BOI report, you are not currently required to do so; however, you may be required to file on short notice depending on the outcome of the impending Fifth Circuit decision (and likely appeal to the Supreme Court). Our recommendation is to gather all documents and information necessary to submit your BOI reports on short notice in the event it becomes necessary to do so. Many reporting companies are opting to file voluntary BOI reports to avoid the headaches and uncertainty caused by recent events.

Ready to file your BOI report? FinCEN has published a tutorial video to show beneficial owners how to do so. Check it out on YouTube here.

