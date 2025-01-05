ARTICLE
5 January 2025

CTA Enforcement Suspended (Again)

PB
Parsons Behle & Latimer

Contributor

Late on Dec. 26, the 5th Circuit vacated its earlier decision which reinstates the injunction until the Court can hear arguments.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Ross P. Keogh

This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to post updates as they are available.

We don't expect by the 5th circuit to lift the injunction until Jan. 6 at the earliest. In response to the initial 5th Circuit decision, FinCEN extended the CTA compliance deadline until Jan. 13.

If you have previously engaged Parsons to assist with your FinCEN filings, we will proceed as outlined in our original engagement.

Authors
Ross P. Keogh
