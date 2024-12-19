ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Pump The Brakes: Corporate Transparency Act Compliance No Longer Required (At Least For Now)

GR
Gray Reed & McGraw LLP

Contributor

Gray Reed & McGraw LLP logo
A full-service Texas law firm with offices in Dallas, Houston and Waco, Gray Reed provides legal services to companies ranging from start-up to Fortune 100 as well as high net worth individuals. For more information, visit www.grayreed.com.
Explore Firm Details
The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al., issued an injunction temporarily stopping enforcement...
United States Texas Corporate/Commercial Law
Allie Lefkowitz,Brock T. Niezgoda,Jeffrey Bourdon
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al., issued an injunction temporarily stopping enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

In the Court's order, Judge Amos Mazzant did not rule whether the CTA is unconstitutional, but said an injunction was warranted because the CTA and its associated reporting rule are likely unconstitutional. This injunction applies nationwide, which differs from the opinions in prior challenges to the CTA that only applied to the named plaintiffs in those cases. While some legal scholars question the validity of a nationwide injunction, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the government agency in charge of enforcing the CTA, released a statement confirming FinCEN's willingness to abide by the injunction (for now):

"[i]n light of a recent federal court order, reporting companies are not currently required to file beneficial ownership information with FinCEN and are not subject to liability if they fail to do so while the order remains in force."

However, FinCEN has filed a notice of appeal and will challenge the injunction. The timing of the appeals process is unknown. If FinCEN succeeds in its appeal and the injunction is lifted, it is unclear how this might impact filing deadlines, including the January 1, 2025 filing deadline for all reporting companies formed prior to 2024 that was set to impact millions of entities.

In light of the uncertainty of the appeals process and short timeframe, we recommend reporting companies continue collecting the information needed to complete their beneficial ownership reports to avoid scrambling during the holiday season if the filing deadlines are reinstated. At this time, FinCEN is still allowing reporting companies to file voluntarily – but as noted above, this is not required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Allie Lefkowitz
Allie Lefkowitz
Photo of Brock T. Niezgoda
Brock T. Niezgoda
Photo of David Peterman
David Peterman
Photo of Jeffrey Bourdon
Jeffrey Bourdon
Photo of Ashley Atwood
Ashley Atwood
Photo of Tanner McClellan
Tanner McClellan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More