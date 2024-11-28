ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Podcast - Speaking Sustainability: A Cost-Based Approach To Managing ESG Issues And Greenwashing Risks

In the latest episode of our OnAir with Akin podcast, we continue our Speaking Sustainability series hosted by Chad Smith, a consultant in the New York office specializing in ESG.
In the latest episode of our OnAir with Akin podcast, we continue our Speaking Sustainability series hosted by Chad Smith, a consultant in the New York office specializing in ESG. Chad is joined by guests Jim Deeken, an investment management partner in the Dallas office, and Kirk Anderson, an investment management counsel in the New York office. The trio explores the challenges of implementing ESG principles in the corporate world, highlights the importance of aligning ESG statements with actual practices to avoid legal issues and regulatory scrutiny and the risks involved with false sustainability claims.

