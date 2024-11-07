Private Equity Poised For An Active 2025; Corporate Dealmaking Trends Unclear

After historic, post-pandemic private equity activity from Q3 2020 through Q3 2022, the last two years have been marked by an extended slowdown.

Valuation gaps between buyers and sellers driven by uncertainty around over-performance in many sectors during the height of COVID, plus concerns around the rising cost of capital and inflation, led PE firms to mostly sit on the deal sidelines.

During this time, PE firms have focused on shoring up portfolio company performance and preparing for exits.

Beyond historically high levels of dry powder, increasing pressure from LPs to return capital, plus an expected uptick in corporate carve-outs and full enterprise sales should make for an active 2025 for private equity. What do you think?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.