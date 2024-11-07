Private Equity Poised For An Active 2025; Corporate Dealmaking Trends Unclear

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.
After historic, post-pandemic private equity activity from Q3
2020 through Q3 2022, the last two years have been marked by an
extended slowdown.
Valuation gaps between buyers and sellers driven by uncertainty
around over-performance in many sectors during the height of COVID,
plus concerns around the rising cost of capital and inflation, led
PE firms to mostly sit on the deal sidelines.
During this time, PE firms have focused on shoring up portfolio
company performance and preparing for exits.
Beyond historically high levels of dry powder, increasing
pressure from LPs to return capital, plus an expected uptick in
corporate carve-outs and full enterprise sales should make for an
active 2025 for private equity. What do you think?
