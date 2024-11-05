Precision In Drafting–Information Rights Of Members Of LLCs

A recent order from the Court of Chancery highlights the need for precision in the drafting of LLC operating agreements, particularly in setting forth the rights that members of the LLC will have to information regarding the LLC. On August 21, 2024, Vice Chancellor Fioravanti issued his Order Addressing Motions to Dismiss in the matter of Potts, et al. v. SYFS Intermediate Holdings, LLC, et al., C.A. No. 2023-0557-PAF (copy below).

Plaintiffs in this action held Class B membership units in the LLC. One of their claims was that the LLC had breached the terms of the LLC operating agreement by failing to provide to them annual, audited financial statements for each fiscal year. It making their claim, the plaintiffs pointed to a provision in the operating agreement providing:

The Company will retain the Auditors to review, audit and report to the Members upon the financial statements of the Company for and as of the end of each Fiscal Year. The Auditors may be replaced or new auditors may be appointed at the discretion of the Board.

The Plaintiffs argued that the phrase "report to the Members" in this section created an obligation on the part of the LLC to send or provide copies of such audited financial statements to them as members of the LLC.

The Court of Chancery disagreed and dismissed this claim. It did so for two reasons.

First, the Vice Chancellor noted that one of the authorities that Plaintiffs relied upon did not support their position, as the limited partnership agreement at issue in that case provided that the general partner "shall prepare annual financial statements of the Partnership, and shall mail a copy of such statements to each Partner" (emphasis added) and that such statements were to be provided within 120 days of the end of the fiscal year. The court found that level of specificity trumped the less declarative "report to the members" language in the LLC agreement in the instant case.

Second, the Vice Chancellor pointed to a different provision of the LLC Agreement that did, indeed, provide specifically that certain audited financial statements were to be provided to certain members of the LLC:

The Company shall provide a copy of the most recent quarterly and audited annual financial statements of the Company to (i) each Class A Member, (ii) each Material SYFS Holder, so long as such Member continues to hold at least 50% of the Units held by such Member as of the date hereof, and (ii) [sic] so long as GPAC continues to hold at least 25% of the Units held by GPAC as of the date hereof, GPAC, in each case upon such Member's request.

The Court of Chancery held that this section granted specific, but limited rights to information to the types of members noted. Given that Plaintiffs were neither the holders of the specified units noted in this section, nor had they made a request for the information, they could not look to the LLC agreement for contractual rights to LLC information.

That said, because the LLC Agreement was completely silent as to specific information rights that holders of Series B membership units might enforce, the Court of Chancery highligted that holders of those units could still resort to the default information rights as provided for in Section 18-305 of Delaware's LLC Act.

As this Order demonstrates, counsel for both LLCs and their investors should be precise in their drafting to ensure that any rights to information in the LLC, whether specifically delineated or relegated to the statutory defaults, accurately reflect the intent of the parties to these agreements.

To view the full article please click here.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.