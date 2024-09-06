Author Series: ESG: Optimizing Governance And Disclosure Practices To Minimize Risks (Video)

self

Heightened political and investor scrutiny; increasing regulations, lawsuits and government investigations; and numerous employee interests regarding a wide range of ESG issues — all of it amounts to considerable pressure on corporate boards and management to balance the implementation of ESG-related objectives while managing ESG-related risks.

As one example, the SEC's new Climate-Related Disclosure Rules (if they withstand pending legal challenges) will require disclosure about a registrant's climate-related goals that materially affect the registrant's business; meanwhile, companies setting such goals may find themselves the target of political attacks, lawsuits or government investigations. How can boards and management navigate these often diverging objectives while staying on course with their fiduciary duties?

Delving into the governance risks and opportunities covered in the new ABA book "Environmental, Social, Governance: The Professional's Guide to the Law and Practice of ESG", this podcast will explore governance aspects in the ever-evolving area of ESG, including the SEC's recent Climate-Related Disclosure Rules and the challenges created by overlapping and potentially conflicting disclosure regimes (e.g., in California and the EU) and other regulators' expectations (e.g., the banking agencies); balancing the often competing and impassioned ESG-related expectations of various stakeholders; the intersection between ESG and other emerging issues, like Artificial Intelligence; and best practices for incorporating ESG into a company's operations.

