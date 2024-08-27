ARTICLE
27 August 2024

SEC Increases Registration Fees For Public Offerings

On August 20, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced an increase to the registration fee payable in connection with a public offering of securities.
On August 20, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced an increase to the registration fee payable in connection with a public offering of securities. Under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, companies must pay a registration fee when they file a registration statement for new securities offerings. On October 1, 2024, the SEC will raise the registration fee from $147.60 per $1 million of the aggregate offering price to $153.10 per $1 million.

The increased fee rate is also applicable to the repurchase of securities under Section 13(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and proxy solicitations and statements in corporate control transactions under Section 14(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Beginning October 1, 2024, companies should ensure that they update their registration fee calculation models and any registration fee exhibit table to account for the higher fee.

