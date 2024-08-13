Pluralsight Change Of Control Transaction – The Tip Of The Private Credit Iceberg?

The growth in private credit (lending by institutions other than banks) has been one of the most significant capital market developments of the last decade. It is estimated that the size of the private credit market was approximately $1.5 trillion at the start of 2024 and could grow to approximately $2.8 trillion by 2028.1

Various news outlets covering Vista Equity Partners' investment in Pluralsight2 are reporting that Vista has agreed to a partial debt-for-equity exchange with its private credit lenders, including Blue Owl Capital, Ares Management, Golub Capital, Oaktree, Benefit Street Partners, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock. This change of control transaction will result in the lenders taking 100% ownership of Pluralsight and will reduce Pluralsight's funded debt by $1.3 billion. The lenders / new owners are also reportedly investing $250 million of new capital into the business. This follows reports that Pluralsight implemented a drop-down transaction earlier in 2024 pursuant to which it transferred certain intellectual property to a restricted subsidiary with Vista making a $50 million loan or preferred equity investment (reports differ) to this subsidiary to enable Pluralsight to make an interest payment to its lenders. As part of the transaction, Vista is reportedly being repaid this $50 million.

A private equity sponsor initiating and funding a liability management exercise or "LME" (the drop-down), and private credit lenders "taking the keys" of their borrower in an out-of-court distressed exchange, are being reported as ground-breaking events in the realm of large cap private credit. Regarding the LME, in particular, Vista's drop-down was one of, if not, the first sponsor funded LME3 of a private credit-backed company and raised the attention of the market – with some expressing the view that it marked a new page in the playbook of sponsor's driving a restructuring to preserve optionality4 and others downplaying the significance.5 The confluence of these events begs the question of whether Pluralsight is unique and a one-off transaction, or a window into the changing dynamics between private equity sponsors and private credit lenders when a borrower is distressed?

Background

Pluralsight is a private company and has not publicly confirmed the specific terms of the reported transactions. Nevertheless, the financial press reports the following:

Vista acquired Pluralsight (then a public company) in a take private transaction in April 2021. 6

Vista acquired Pluralsight at an approximate $3.5 billion valuation.

The acquisition was funded in part with a $1.175 billion recurring revenue loan and a $100 million revolver. 7

News reports 8 detailed operating headwinds that necessitated:

(i) additional equity financing; (ii) reductions in force and the replacement of the co-founder and CEO in April 2024; (iii) debt marked below par by the holders; and (iv) a write-down by Vista of its equity position to zero.

detailed operating headwinds that necessitated: (i) additional equity financing; (ii) reductions in force and the replacement of the co-founder and CEO in April 2024; (iii) debt marked below par by the holders; and (iv) a write-down by Vista of its equity position to zero. Sometime in early Summer 2024, Pluralsight implemented a $50 million liability management transaction pursuant to which it caused certain intellectual property to be conveyed to a restricted subsidiary, with Vista then loaning or receiving preferred equity in that subsidiary for $50 million that was used to fund an interest payment to Pluralsight's lenders. 9

Vista's LME was ultimately insufficient to bridge through a turnaround plan,10 and Vista agreed to walk away and turn over the company to its lenders.11

Observations

Although the specific factual, legal, and relationship dynamics will drive each specific deal, the Pluralsight transaction echoes a number of general market trends and may be a harbinger for the private credit market going forward.

General Debt (Syndicated) Market Trends

A chapter 11 restructuring is a time intensive, costly, and potentially uncertain process. As such, holders of broadly syndicated corporate debt historically first attempt an out-of-court transaction, if possible, to effectuate a debt restructuring of their borrower. These debt restructurings include a variety of structural elements, including; (i) amend and extend; (ii) additional equity financing coupled with covenant relief and increased pricing; (iii) sale of non-core assets; (iv) changes in corporate governance; (v) debt exchanges and increased pricing; and (vi) more recently, lender-on-lender violence in LMEs. The absolute size and cumulative experience of lenders with distressed experience often lead to these lenders actively structuring the terms of the debt restructuring, rather than responding to a proposed transaction by the borrower. The litigation risks and uncertainty associated with LMEs is driving lenders to enter into cooperation (or co-op) agreements to avoid or minimize lender-on-lender violence. Experience to date suggests that most LMEs are not a panacea for a company's financial distress, but rather one step in a multi-step restructuring process that may or may not result in value maximization. Lenders are thus revisiting the wisdom of an interim transaction that arbitrages market discounts and provides short-term runway for the borrower and instead are focusing on a change in control recapitalization solution with the lenders taking over ownership and the sponsor exiting.

What was old is new. The early years of distressed investing focused on converting unsecured debt (purchased at a low valuation ) into equity (to be sold in the future at a higher valuation). This distressed arbitrage has now evolved to the conversion of secured debt into equity. Non-bank lenders will be owners, not because they purchased distressed debt with a view to own the borrower, but rather as a means to maximize the value of their investment by being the owner of a stabilized company with a right-sized balance sheet.

Private Credit (Non-Syndicated) Market Implications

It has been long thought by some that private non-syndicated credit lenders may be reluctant to take aggressive adversarial positions vis-à-vis sponsors upon whom they depend for the next deal. This presumption may be breaking down as private credit lending becomes more concentrated, thus leaving sponsors with fewer alternatives to finance their next deal. Private credit lenders have significant capital to allocate and more diverse experience than traditional bank lenders, making them less averse to taking ownership of a distressed company. Private credit lenders are also equally comfortable as initial lender, bridge lender, or owner because of their flexibility to allocate capital as necessary. LMEs anchored by all lenders, some lenders, or the sponsor, may be abandoned in favor of a full change of control and balance sheet restructurings in order to avoid the transaction costs, uncertainty, and business impact of a multi-step restructuring transaction. This has long played out in the syndicated debt market (both in- and out-of-court) and the tea leaves suggest it is beginning to play out in the non-syndicated debt market as well. Absent additional equity infusions or growth in the asset or revenue base to support additional financing, sponsors may be more constrained than ever to operate within the confines of its credit documents or interim amendments thereto that provided breathing room to their distressed portfolio company. The days of amend and extend may well be waning. For private credit lenders in the non-syndicated debt market, a new loan may be increasingly a binary underwriting exercise: (i) receive the contracted-for yield if the borrower performs; or (ii) own the borrower if the borrower's operations falter and the sponsor does not provide equity to reset operations.

