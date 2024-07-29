FinCEN Confirms The CTA Does Not Require Disregarded Entities To Obtain An EIN

On July 24, 2024, FinCEN updated its Corporate Transparency Act FAQ section to confirm that disregarded entities may use their parent's Employer Identification Number when filing Beneficial Ownership Reports.

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 24, 2024, FinCEN updated its Corporate Transparency Act FAQ section to confirm that disregarded entities may use their parent's Employer Identification Number when filing Beneficial Ownership Reports. “If the disregarded entity does not have an EIN, it is not required to obtain one to meet its BOI reporting requirements so long as it can instead provide another type of TIN[.]” FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information Frequently Asked Questions F.13.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.