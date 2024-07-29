ARTICLE
29 July 2024

FinCEN Confirms The CTA Does Not Require Disregarded Entities To Obtain An EIN

On July 24, 2024, FinCEN updated its Corporate Transparency Act FAQ section to confirm that disregarded entities may use their parent's Employer Identification Number when filing Beneficial Ownership Reports. “If the disregarded entity does not have an EIN, it is not required to obtain one to meet its BOI reporting requirements so long as it can instead provide another type of TIN[.]” FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information Frequently Asked Questions F.13.

