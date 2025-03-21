ARTICLE
21 March 2025

JONES DAY TALKS®: Corporate Fraud Investigations In 2025: Lessons, Trends, And Need-To-Knows (Podcast)

Jones Day

Corporate fraud remains a persistent and potentially damaging threat to companies across industries, sectors, and borders. The risks are substantial and the penalties are daunting.
Jeff Schenk
Corporate fraud remains a persistent and potentially damaging threat to companies across industries, sectors, and borders. The risks are substantial and the penalties are daunting. Jones Day partner Jeff Schenk, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who led the prosecutions of Theranos executive Elizabeth Holmes and Pacific Gas & Electric, gives a first-hand account of those high-profile trials, and explains what corporate counsels need to know about keys issues involving corporate fraud investigations.

To view the full podcast please click here.

Jeff Schenk
