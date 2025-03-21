JONES DAY TALKS®: Corporate Fraud Investigations In 2025: Lessons, Trends, And Need-To-Knows (Podcast)

Corporate fraud remains a persistent and potentially damaging threat to companies across industries, sectors, and borders. The risks are substantial and the penalties are daunting.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Corporate fraud remains a persistent and potentially damaging threat to companies across industries, sectors, and borders. The risks are substantial and the penalties are daunting. Jones Day partner Jeff Schenk, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who led the prosecutions of Theranos executive Elizabeth Holmes and Pacific Gas & Electric, gives a first-hand account of those high-profile trials, and explains what corporate counsels need to know about keys issues involving corporate fraud investigations.

To view the full podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.