The Hidden Dilution Trap for Founders in Post-Money SAFEs

SAFEs are popular with startup founders for good reason. They are short, relatively simple, and can often be completed much faster than a priced equity financing. That simplicity is also part of the problem.

Because SAFEs are so easy to use, founders sometimes raise one SAFE round, then another, then another, without fully modeling what those instruments will do to the capitalization table when they eventually convert. The result can be a founder dilution surprise.

This is especially true with post-money SAFEs.

The Key Question: Who Bears the Dilution?

The difference between a pre-money SAFE and a post-money SAFE is not just technical. It changes who bears the dilution from later SAFE financings. Under a traditional pre-money SAFE, later SAFE investors dilute both the founders and the earlier SAFE investors. Under a post-money SAFE, the SAFE investors are generally treated as one protected pool. Each SAFE investor effectively locks in its ownership percentage, and the dilution from later SAFE issuances falls primarily on the founders and existing stockholders.

The reason is a subtle but important difference in the definition of “Company Capitalization.” Under a traditional pre-money SAFE, outstanding SAFEs are generally excluded from the capitalization calculation used to determine conversion. As a result, later SAFE investors dilute not only the founders, but also the earlier SAFE investors. Under a post-money SAFE, however, the capitalization calculation generally includes outstanding SAFEs and other convertible securities, allowing each SAFE investor to effectively lock in its ownership percentage at the time of investment. The result is that dilution from later SAFE issuances falls primarily on the founders and existing stockholders.

That distinction matters a lot.

A Simple Example

Assume the founders own 100% of the company before any SAFE financing.

The company then raises three separate SAFE rounds:

Round Investment Amount Valuation Cap SAFE #1 $500,000 $5,000,000 SAFE #2 $500,000 $5,000,000 SAFE #3 $500,000 $5,000,000

The company has raised $1.5 million in total before its first priced round.

For purposes of this example, assume that the priced round is completed at a valuation above the $5,000,000 valuation cap, so that the valuation cap determines the conversion price for each SAFE. Also assume there is no discount, no interest, no option pool increase and no other convertible securities.

Now compare the outcomes.

Pre-Money SAFE: Later SAFE Investors Dilute Earlier SAFE Investors

Under a pre-money SAFE, each $500,000 SAFE converts at a price based on the company’s capitalization before giving effect to the SAFE conversions. Assume the founders hold 5,000,000 shares before conversion. With a $5,000,000 valuation cap, each SAFE converts at $1.00 per share, so each SAFE investor receives 500,000 shares.

After SAFE #1:

Holder Ownership Founders 90.91% SAFE #1 9.09%

After SAFE #2:

Holder Ownership Founders 83.33% SAFE #1 8.33% SAFE #2 8.33%

After SAFE #3:

Holder Ownership Founders 76.92% SAFE #1 7.69% SAFE #2 7.69% SAFE #3 7.69%

Notice what happened.

SAFE #1 initially represented 9.09% of the company. After SAFE #2, it dropped to 8.33%. After SAFE #3, it dropped again to 7.69%. In other words, later SAFE investors diluted both the founders and the earlier SAFE investors. Founder dilution is still meaningful, but it is not borne by the founders alone.

Post-Money SAFE: SAFE Investors Are Protected as a Pool

The post-money SAFE works differently. Each $500,000 investment on a $5,000,000 post-money valuation cap effectively represents 10% of the company. After all three SAFEs are issued, the ownership result is approximately:

Holder Ownership Founders 70.00% SAFE #1 10.00% SAFE #2 10.00% SAFE #3 10.00%

SAFE #1 does not fall from 10% to 8.33% to 7.69%.

SAFE #2 does not get diluted by SAFE #3.

Instead, all SAFE investors are effectively preserved, and the incremental dilution falls on the founders and existing stockholders.

Same Dollars Raised, Different Founder Dilution

Using the same facts:

Structure Founder Ownership After 3 SAFEs Founder Dilution Pre-Money SAFE 76.92% 23.08% Post-Money SAFE 70.00% 30.00%

That is a meaningful difference.

The company raised the same $1.5 million. The valuation cap was the same. The number of SAFE rounds was the same.

But the founders gave up significantly more ownership under the post-money SAFE.

Importantly, the effect does not disappear when the company eventually completes a priced financing. The Series Seed or Series A investors will dilute everyone proportionately. The critical difference is that, by the time that financing occurs, the founders own 70% of the company under the post-money SAFE example, versus 76.92% under the pre-money SAFE example. The priced round magnifies the consequences of the earlier dilution—it does not eliminate them.