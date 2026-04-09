The Impact Exchange | The New PE Playbook: Finding Value In Fragmented Markets (Podcast)

In a market where private equity (PE) is searching for its next growth engine, where does real value actually come from?

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In a market where private equity (PE) is searching for its next growth engine, where does real value actually come from?

The answer may surprise you.

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, Jesse Lehman — a performance improvement expert with deep experience across retail, supply chain, and operational transformation — unpacks where value is really being created today and why it is often hiding in plain sight.

From pet grooming and dental practices to mid‑market manufacturing, Jesse explains why fragmented, founder‑led businesses are emerging as some of the most compelling opportunities and why scale does not have to mean standardization.

This episode cuts through the hype to focus on what truly drives valuation.

If you are an investor, operator, or leader navigating a challenging cycle, this conversation offers a grounded, experience‑led view on how value is unlocked when conditions are tough.

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