The Impact Exchange | The Power Of "Thank You": The Two Words That Drive Business Results, Retention And Engagement When Done Right (Podcast)

What if culture and performance were not shaped by whether leaders say "thank you," but how they do it?

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What if culture and performance were not shaped by whether leaders say “thank you,” but how they do it?

In this episode, Tom Schurman, founder of Clarity Amplified, joins John Frehse to explore the power of “thank you” and why authentic employee recognition is a critical leadership discipline.

Drawing on real‑world experience in high‑turnover environments, Tom challenges why generic praise misses the mark, and explains how thoughtful, proportional, timely, and personal acknowledgment delivered through visible leadership and genuine care can become a powerful lever for employee engagement, retention, and sustained performance.

If you are a leader focused on building resilient cultures and driving results and want to learn how to effectively recognize the people in your organisation — then this is one for you.

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