Beyond The Tech: Building An ERP Case That Actually Drives Business Value

Most ERP programs fall short not because the technology underdelivers, but because the business case never truly defines the transformation.

The biggest gap is not cost; it is clarity. This article explores why the organizations that succeed treat the business case as a strategic alignment tool rather than a budgeting formality.

What Actually Makes an ERP Business Case Work

ERP value definition begins long before design. The article outlines five pivotal actions that help leaders move from skepticism to alignment and ensure the business case unlocks real capability and future state performance:

Educate leadership on what modern ERP can enable

Challenge assumptions and surface the hard conversations early

Build the case around the future operating model

Use the business case iteratively to drive alignment

Connect capabilities, operational improvements, and business value

Setting the Foundation for What Comes Next

A well constructed business case does more than map costs and benefits. It brings leaders together around a shared vision of what the organization needs, clarifies the capabilities required to support future growth, and establishes the direction for operating model and design decisions that follow. It becomes the starting point for turning strategy into an executable transformation, and the full article explores how organizations can use this as an opportunity to propel their ERP journey forward.

To read this article in full, please click here.

Originally published 05 February 2026.

