The Rush To Exit: PE Firms Pick Up The Pace In 2025

Key Points:

PE firms are moving to sell portfolio companies on an accelerated timeline in 2025 after years of much longer hold cycles.

PitchBook data shows 13% of PE-backed exits this year involved companies held less than three years.

Buyout firms must prioritize maximizing returns, while preserving the long-term trajectory of the company at the same time.

It has become clear over the past few months that the exit window is opening again. After several years of muted exit activity, we have seen deal activity begin to pick up in the second half of this year, with the expectation that it will continue and even accelerate as we move into 2026. And it seems that some PE firms are using the opportunity to cash out much earlier than we have seen in quite some time.

According to recent coverage from PitchBook, there has been an uptick in buyout firms selling strong-performing assets earlier in the hold cycle. That hold cycle had stretched over the past few years from an average of three to five years to more around the seven-year mark. But now, firms are starting to up the pace.

PitchBook data backs up this trend, indicating that 13% of PE-backed exits this year involved companies held for less than three years. That is an increase from the 11% we saw in 2024. Also, 25% of all sales in 2025 were exits of companies held three to five years. This is the highest percentage since 2022.

There is no question that PE firms are looking for liquidity and returns after years of holding assets and delayed or derailed exit plans. But PitchBook asks the question, do these earlier exits put investor needs over those of the longer-term strength of their portfolio companies? The short answer is, it's not that simple.

When firms choose to sell a strong-performing asset earlier than expected, to maximize return, there must be intentional acceleration, not just opportunistic timing. This means that they have a much shorter timeline to show that growth is durable, performance is repeatable, and there are clear revenue drivers. To do this, there must be some short-term tactics put into place to ensure the company is in prime position for a sale at its maximum valuation.

However, short term optimization cannot come at the expense of the long-term trajectory of the company. For example, to maximize early returns, firms could choose to defer major R&D, slow expansion, or focus only on EBITDA optics. If the buyer is not quick to ramp up, growth can be significantly stalled. There is also the risk of "cultural whiplash" and the potential for employee fatigue from rapid change that can damage the company longer term.

So, how can firms still sell earlier in the hold cycle and set the company up for long-term success at the same time? It is important to sell readiness, not just results, preserving the growth investments that are critical to the company. Choosing a buyer that aligns with the next phase of the company's life cycle will also help to ensure they do not lose momentum.

When it is well done, an early exit does not damage the company. It is rather the hand off a company at the right inflection point to the right buyer. It is possible to accelerate maturity, while still preserving durability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.