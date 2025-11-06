Professional Services: Deal Differentiators

Professional services buyouts run on people and client relationships, and deal terms reflect it. Our DealVision360 data shows a distinct playbook versus other sectors.

Professional services buyouts run on people and client relationships, and deal terms reflect it. Our DealVision360 data shows a distinct playbook versus other sectors.

Financing.

Private credit leads. We see a pronounced tilt toward direct-lender/unitranche structures; broadly syndicated loans are the exception rather than the rule for these platforms.

Price mechanics.

Classic working-capital true-ups dominate (like many other sectors). Locked-box remains comparatively uncommon and broadly in line with the cross-sector average.

Earnouts.

Earnouts show up a bit more often than elsewhere and are typically tied to revenue or EBITDA, with offset mechanics for post-closing claims (if any).

The proportion of “at-risk” dollars has grown, even as overall usage of earnouts normalized from a 2023 spike.

RWI, recourse, and escrows.

RWI remains the majority approach, and overall recourse posture (walkaway vs. seller indemnity) looks similar to other sectors. Notably, we still see special/indemnity escrows somewhat more frequently in professional services despite the presence of RWI.

Management rollover and incentives.

Heavier management rollover is a hallmark of these deals to align and retain key talent. Equity remains the core incentive; vesting and forfeiture features are calibrated to retention rather than cash bonuses where comp is already performance-based.

Closing dynamics.

Same-day sign/close is less common on professional services deals. Signto-close gaps are more prevalent given client consent and assignment frictions intrinsic to services models.

Restrictive covenants.

Expect an emphasis on employee non-solicit and client non-interference. Term lengths track the broader market rather than extending materially longer on sale of business covenants. With noncompete rulemaking in flux, our clients lean harder on NDAs, non-solicits, equity forfeiture and client-facing protections.

Market backdrop over the last ~2 years.

Private credit continues to finance most middle-market LBOs; syndicated loans have clawed back share mainly for larger platforms. From our vantage point, valuations for asset-light services rebounded late-2024 and eased in 2025; with consolidation in accounting firms persisting.

Bottom line.

In professional services LBOs, plan for unitranche financing, standard PPAs (not locked-box), slightly higher odds of earnouts and special escrows, heavier rollover, slightly more likely consent contingent CPs, and robust non-solicit/client protections paired with RWI.

