From The Helm: Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL), Raymond Van Hulst, CEO | Bell Direct (Video)

Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.
In this episode of From the Helm, Senior Market Analyst Grady Wulff sits down with Raymond van Hulst, CEO of Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) to discuss what is a unique diversification opportunity for investors in the legal space.
Raymond van Hulst
Raymond dives into who Omni Bridgeway are, why investors should consider investment into the company, their recently released FY25 results and what's ahead over the next 3-5 years.

Raymond van Hulst
