29 April 2025

Coffee Talk With Benefits Episode 20: The ESG Evolution: Trends, Strategies, And Legal Insights (Podcast)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Sarah Touzalin,Richard G. Schwartz, and Ameena Majid
In this episode, we're joined by Ameena Majid, Seyfarth's Impact & Sustainability Partner, to explore the intricacies of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing. Ameena explains the core principles of ESG, why it has become a priority for companies, and the different types of ESG investing. We also discuss how corporate ESG goals influence 401(k) and pension plan investments, the regulatory landscape, and potential legal hurdles. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear
Ameena share her expertise on navigating the evolving
ESG legal landscape.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

Authors
Sarah Touzalin
Richard G. Schwartz
Ameena Majid
