Coffee Talk With Benefits Episode 20: The ESG Evolution: Trends, Strategies, And Legal Insights (Podcast)

In this episode, we're joined by Ameena Majid, Seyfarth's Impact & Sustainability Partner, to explore the intricacies of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing. Ameena explains the core principles of ESG, why it has become a priority for companies, and the different types of ESG investing. We also discuss how corporate ESG goals influence 401(k) and pension plan investments, the regulatory landscape, and potential legal hurdles. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear

Ameena share her expertise on navigating the evolving

ESG legal landscape.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.