VC-IPO Hopefuls Need To Practice Patience

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.
With all the disruptive messaging and policy indications coming from Washington over the last six weeks, markets seem to be hitting pause on multiple fronts. Uncertainty is an unfortunate consequence as many company leaders cannot make strategic business decisions in the face of so much noise.
One area where the uncertainty has had a significant impact is in the VC-backed IPO space, where companies planning to go public are having to delay processes to receive growth capital. Let's hope cooler heads prevail and uncertainty subsides in the near term.
