ARTICLE
20 March 2025

VC-IPO Hopefuls Need To Practice Patience

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
With all the disruptive messaging and policy indications coming from Washington over the last six weeks, markets seem to be hitting pause on multiple fronts. Uncertainty is an unfortunate consequence.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Rick Gonzalez

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.

With all the disruptive messaging and policy indications coming from Washington over the last six weeks, markets seem to be hitting pause on multiple fronts. Uncertainty is an unfortunate consequence as many company leaders cannot make strategic business decisions in the face of so much noise.

One area where the uncertainty has had a significant impact is in the VC-backed IPO space, where companies planning to go public are having to delay processes to receive growth capital. Let's hope cooler heads prevail and uncertainty subsides in the near term.

1599528.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More