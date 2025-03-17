Monitoring The New Trump Administration For U.K. Businesses

In a business environment characterised by tremendous change and impact as a result of the new Trump Administration and the 119th Congress, it is crucial for U.K. businesses to stay informed about developments in the U.S. Crowell is focused on providing clients with timely and actionable insights that can help to inform forward-looking business priorities and strategies.

Why Monitoring U.S. Political Developments is Important for U.K. Businesses

The policies and decisions made by the Trump Administration have far-reaching implications that extend beyond U.S. borders. For U.K. businesses, understanding these changes is essential for several reasons:

Regulatory Changes: New regulations or changes to existing ones can affect trade, compliance, and operational strategies for U.K. companies doing business in the U.S.

Economic Impact: U.S. economic policies can influence global markets, affecting everything from currency exchange rates to investment opportunities.

Political Climate:The political environment in the U.S. can impact international relations, trade agreements, and diplomatic strategies.

Recent Webinar on the Trump Administration and What it Means for Businesses Outside the U.S.

We hostedan extended webinarwhere we heard from a variety of Crowell lawyers and policy experts across various practice areas who explored what the new Trump Administration is going to mean for U.S. economic, political, and foreign policy, and the particular impacts that can have for non- U.S. businesses.View the recording here.

Recent Relevant Articles on the Trump Administration

To help you stay informed, we have curated a selection of recent articles that provide valuable insights into the latest developments under the Trump Administration:

For a comprehensive resource on the business impact of Trump's First 100 Days, including a series of articles, webinars, and other resources, please visit our dedicated link, please visitthis link.

Upcoming Webinar - First 100 Days: Navigating the Maze of State Attorney General and Federal Enforcement Priorities

Join ourupcoming webinarto learn the answer to the question "What are some of the priorities companies can expect to see from State AGs in terms of regulation of climate, healthcare, financial products, consumer protection, privacy as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG)?"

Your Trusted Advisors in the U.K. and the U.S.

Our experience spans a wide range of areas of law including litigation and dispute resolution, regulatory and policy, corporate and transactional, and intellectual property, ensuring that we are well-equipped to provide strategic guidance and support across sectors and jurisdictions. Our London lawyers work closely with colleagues in the U.S., offering seamless, cross-border experience and insight on the business impact of developments coming out of the Trump administration. Additionally, our U.S. government affairs practice blends bipartisan experience with first-hand knowledge of key decisionmakers and their priorities. This valuable combination of lawyers and policy advisors enables us to provide tailored, business-oriented insights regarding the developments coming of the new administration.

