Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure CTA Updates — March 2025

FinCEN announced on February 27, 2025, that it will not impose fines or penalties for failures to file or update beneficial ownership information (BOI) reports in connection with the Corporate Transparency Act by the current deadlines.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

FinCEN announced on February 27, 2025, that it will not impose fines or penalties for failures to file or update beneficial ownership information (BOI) reports in connection with the Corporate Transparency Act by the current deadlines.

FinCEN plans to issue an interim final rule by March 21, 2025, further extending the reporting deadlines. No enforcement action is anticipated until the rule takes effect and new due dates are established. FinCEN also plans to solicit public comment on potential revisions to existing BOI reporting requirements to reduce the burden on small businesses.

We are advising clients to continue preparing their BOI reports to ensure compliance once the new deadlines are established, but to consider deferring submission until FinCEN provides updated guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.