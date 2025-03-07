ARTICLE
7 March 2025

Ping-Pong Match Appears Over: US Companies Apparently Definitively Relieved Of Compliance Obligations Under The Corporate Transparency Act

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
The Corporate Transparency Act (the CTA) requires a range of entities, primarily smaller, unregulated companies, to file reports with FinCen, and arm of the Treasury Department...
United States Texas Corporate/Commercial Law
Frank Zarb,Louis Rambo,John Verwey
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Corporate Transparency Act (the CTA) requires a range of entities, primarily smaller, unregulated companies, to file reports with FinCen, and arm of the Treasury Department, identifying the entities' beneficial owners, and the persons who formed the entity. The purpose of the CTA was to aid in the detection of terrorism, money-laundering, and tax evasion.

As previously reported, the federal courts in Texas preliminarily enjoined the enforcement of the CTA. When a court recently lifted the last such injunction, FinCen set a new deadline for compliance, but on March 2nd FinCen announced that it would not enforce the CTA pending its issuance of new rules that would make the CTA applicable only to "foreign reporting companies," as outlined in our client alert.

While we don't expect any of this to change materially, we advise that you continue to watch this space as the status of the CTA has been quite volatile. We also recommend that you take into account that the CTA is technically effective, just not being enforced. Thus, pending the anticipated adoption of new rules, failure to comply is technically a violation for the purposes, for example, of reps and warranties in transaction documents.

Ping-Pong Match Appears Over: US Companies Apparently Definitively Relieved of Compliance Obligations Under the Corporate Transparency Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Frank Zarb
Frank Zarb
Photo of Louis Rambo
Louis Rambo
Photo of Peter Castellon
Peter Castellon
Photo of John Verwey
John Verwey
Photo of Rachel E. Lowe
Rachel E. Lowe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More