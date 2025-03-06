Treasury Department Announces Suspension Of Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against U.S. Citizens And Domestic Reporting Companies

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

The Treasury Department announced plans to significantly narrow beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

In a press release issued on March 2, 2025, the Treasury Department stated the following:

The Treasury Department is announcing today that, with respect to the Corporate Transparency Act, not only will it not enforce any penalties or fines associated with the beneficial ownership information reporting rule under the existing regulatory deadlines, but it will further not enforce any penalties or fines against U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies or their beneficial owners after the forthcoming rule changes take effect either. The Treasury Department will further be issuing a proposed rulemaking that will narrow the scope of the rule to foreign reporting companies only. Treasury takes this step in the interest of supporting hard-working American taxpayers and small businesses and ensuring that the rule is appropriately tailored to advance the public interest.

The Department's announcement would appear to end the CTA regulatory regime for all entities other than foreign companies that have registered to do business in the U.S. As the saga of the CTA has included numerous twists and turns, we will continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.

