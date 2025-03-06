Treasury Department Announces Suspension Of Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against U.S. Citizens And Domestic Reporting Companies

The Treasury Department announced plans to significantly narrow beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).
In a press release issued on March 2, 2025, the Treasury Department stated the following:
The Treasury Department is announcing today that, with respect to the Corporate Transparency Act, not only will it not enforce any penalties or fines associated with the beneficial ownership information reporting rule under the existing regulatory deadlines, but it will further not enforce any penalties or fines against U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies or their beneficial owners after the forthcoming rule changes take effect either. The Treasury Department will further be issuing a proposed rulemaking that will narrow the scope of the rule to foreign reporting companies only. Treasury takes this step in the interest of supporting hard-working American taxpayers and small businesses and ensuring that the rule is appropriately tailored to advance the public interest.
The Department's announcement would appear to end the CTA regulatory regime for all entities other than foreign companies that have registered to do business in the U.S. As the saga of the CTA has included numerous twists and turns, we will continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.