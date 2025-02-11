ARTICLE
11 February 2025

How Should Public Companies Approach Disclosures In 2025? (Podcast)

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

In this audio discussion, Goodwin lawyers examine disclosure considerations for companies navigating policy shifts as they prepare annual reports and proxy statements.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Liza Craig,David M. Lynn,Nate Cunningham
+1 Authors

Public companies face new disclosure challenges stemming from shifting policies affecting international trade, DEI, federal contracts, regulatory oversight, and other areas. Goodwin lawyers Liza Craig, Dave Lynn, Danielle Reyes, and Nate Cunningham consider how companies could evaluate and address these developments in SEC filings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liza Craig
Liza Craig
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Danielle Reyes
Danielle Reyes
Person photo placeholder
Nate Cunningham
