How Should Public Companies Approach Disclosures In 2025? (Podcast)

In this audio discussion, Goodwin lawyers examine disclosure considerations for companies navigating policy shifts as they prepare annual reports and proxy statements.

Public companies face new disclosure challenges stemming from shifting policies affecting international trade, DEI, federal contracts, regulatory oversight, and other areas. Goodwin lawyers Liza Craig, Dave Lynn, Danielle Reyes, and Nate Cunningham consider how companies could evaluate and address these developments in SEC filings.

