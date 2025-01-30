Supreme Court Lifts Preliminary Injunction, But The CTA Still Remains Enjoined

In continuation of the ongoing on-again, off-again injunction regarding enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) (see our prior blog post), on January 23, 2025 the United States Supreme Court issued a stay of the prior injunction from the Fifth Circuit. However, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the agency with which companies must file pursuant to the CTA, then quickly noted on its website that there still remains a separate injunction, issued by a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas. Accordingly, despite the Supreme Court ruling, the CTA filing requirements still remain enjoined.

FinCen will likely provide an update on its website. For more information, please see: https://fincen.gov/boi.

