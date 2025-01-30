ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Supreme Court Lifts Preliminary Injunction, But The CTA Still Remains Enjoined

WG
Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
John D. Barry and Jason J. Krisza

In continuation of the ongoing on-again, off-again injunction regarding enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) (see our prior blog post), on January 23, 2025 the United States Supreme Court issued a stay of the prior injunction from the Fifth Circuit. However, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the agency with which companies must file pursuant to the CTA, then quickly noted on its website that there still remains a separate injunction, issued by a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas. Accordingly, despite the Supreme Court ruling, the CTA filing requirements still remain enjoined.

FinCen will likely provide an update on its website. For more information, please see: https://fincen.gov/boi.

The Wilentz Business Law and Health Law Teams will continue to monitor the matter and provide updates as they occur.

Authors
John D. Barry
Jason J. Krisza
