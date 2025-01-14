Corporate Transparency Act Reporting Obligations: On Hold Until At Least Late March 2025

A flurry of activity in the Fifth Circuit this holiday season left clients asking the same questions about the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA): "Do we report Beneficial Ownership Information?" "If so, when is the deadline?" "Will this Act survive judicial review?"

You may recall that on December 26, 2024, the Fifth Circuit vacated the "part of the motions-panel order granting the Government's motion to stay the district court's preliminary injunction enjoining enforcement of the CTA," as well as the Reporting Rule. In other words, FinCEN cannot enforce the CTA and there is no reporting obligation until this gets resolved.

The Fifth Circuit has issued an expedited briefing. Briefing will occur in February, and the court has scheduled oral argument on March 25, 2025, after which it will need time to issue an opinion. As with the temporary lifting of the injunction precluding enforcement, FinCEN would likely provide additional time to file should the law go back into effect. In light of this schedule, Reporting Companies now have some clarity on the time – likely Q2 2025 – they have to analyze their compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.