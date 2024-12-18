Supreme Court Reverses Liability Finding Against Acquirer — Inaction Over Seller's Misleading Proxy Statement Insufficient To Impose Liability

In a corporate buyout, can the buyer be held liable for misconduct by the seller's management? Buyer and seller sit at the opposite ends of the table — each deal team is responsible to their respective side to negotiate the best possible deal. The Delaware Supreme Court has clarified the limited circumstances in which a buyer can be held liable for misconduct by the selling company's management, and reversed the trial court's imposition of liability in In re Mindbody, Inc. Stockholder Litigation, Appeal No. 484, 2023 (Del. Dec. 2, 2024). Mindbody holds that an outside buyer operating at arms' length can be held liable to the target's stockholders only for active steps fostering fiduciary misconduct by the target's management.

The trial court had found that a company's founder/CEO, facing personal financial difficulties, had surreptitiously solicited a buyout from a private equity firm which he believed would keep him on as CEO. The ensuing sale process was marred by the CEO assisting the private equity firm, first by the head start and later by passing it information. This flawed process resulted in a sale price of $36.50 per share which the stockholders voted to approve, but which the trial court assessed to be $1 per share lower than the company's management could have achieved if the sale process had been conducted properly. The trial court also found that the proxy disclosures disseminated ahead of the stockholder vote omitted or mischaracterized the CEO's interactions with the firm, thereby concealing the sale process flaws from stockholders to gain their approval. The trial court had held that the CEO had breached his fiduciary duties in assisting the private equity firm in the sale process, and in giving misleading disclosures to the stockholders. Because the deal papers had given the private equity firm the contractual responsibility to correct inaccuracies in the proxy disclosures, the trial court also held that the private equity firm aided and abetted the CEO's breach of his disclosure duties.

The Supreme Court fully accepted the trial court's factual findings, and upheld its findings of liability against the company's founder/CEO in relation to a cash-out merger. However, it held that the private equity firm did not cross the high threshold for abettor liability on the disclosure claim.

As the Supreme Court explained, aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty requires the "knowing participation" of the alleged abettor. In the M&A context, the conduct and knowledge necessary to satisfy standard for liability depends on the alleged abettor's role in the negotiations. Of all those roles (e.g. financial advisor), that of an outside, arms'-length bidder is most resistant to abettor liability. An outside bidder is supposed to try to negotiate the lowest price possible, and its deal team generally owes a fiduciary duty to its own investors to do so. As a result, only a bidder who "attempts to create or exploit a conflict of interest" on the target company's board can be held liable, a standard which requires "active participation rather than 'passive awareness.'"

The Supreme Court drew a line between sins of commission and omission. The proxy disclosures were misleading because the selling company's fiduciaries wrote them that way, already aware that they were misleading. The buying firm did not draft any of the misleading disclosures, nor did it in any way deceive the fiduciaries at the company who did (either by active steps or silence). Their contractual duty to correct inaccuracies would have been satisfied by informing the company's management of the truth, but it was a truth management already knew. The Supreme Court held that the firm's contractual duty to the company did not extend to a fiduciary duty to the company's stockholders directly. Without more, the Supreme Court found this insufficient to support an outside buyer's abettor liability.

Notably, the plaintiffs did not plead abettor liability for the CEO's sale process violations — only for the misleading disclosures. The Supreme Court took care to note that it, like the trial court, was not passing judgment on whether the buying firm's interactions with the CEO in the sale process — taking advantage of the head start, and taking advantage of the information the CEO passed along during negotiations — constituted "active participation" in exploiting the CEO's conflict of interest.

When a buyer seeks to acquire a target company, Delaware law permits it wide latitude to pursue a deal on the most advantageous terms possible. Its privilege to do so stops only at taking active steps to create or exploits conflicts of interest between the target's management and stockholders. Passivity and silence in the face of a knowing disclosure violation by the target's management, at least in this case, were not enough to impose liability. See Arthur Clough, The Latest Decalogue (1862) ("Bear not false witness; let the lie//Have time on its own wings to fly.")

