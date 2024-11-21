ARTICLE
21 November 2024

Corporate Transparency Act Reporting Deadline Reminder – Jan. 1, 2025

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) became effective Jan. 1, 2024, and requires, with certain limited exceptions, that all corporations, limited liability companies, and similar entities created or registered to do business in the U.S. to file a beneficial ownership report.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) became effective Jan. 1, 2024, and requires, with certain limited exceptions, that all corporations, limited liability companies, and similar entities created or registered to do business in the U.S. to file a beneficial ownership report (BOI Report) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) disclosing certain information concerning the entity, its beneficial owners, and, for newly-formed entities, the individual(s) involved in the entity's formation.

The deadline for filing an entity's initial BOI Report depends upon the date on which the entity is created or registered to do business in the U.S.

1547880a.jpg

Failure to file a BOI Report can result in both civil and criminal penalties.

In order to determine whether or not entities owned or controlled need to make a BOI Report before Jan. 1, 2025, please reach out to a Taft attorney(s). The sooner, the better, as both FinCEN and Taft expect a year-end rush to complete BOI Report filings.

Visit Taft's CTA Toolkit here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More