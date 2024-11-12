Navigating Long-Term Incentives For Private Companies

Mintz's Brad Tartick, Katy Pitch, and Shmuel Giblon, partnered with Hugessen Consulting to explore current market trends and key considerations for Canadian private...

Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

Mintz's Brad Tartick, Katy Pitch, and Shmuel Giblon, partnered with Hugessen Consulting to explore current market trends and key considerations for Canadian private companies designing and implementing long-term incentive plans (LTIPs). They offer guidance on structuring LTIPs that capitalize on the advantages of private ownership while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in Canada.

Source

Hugessen Consulting

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.