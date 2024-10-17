Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Los Angeles has quickly emerged as a formidable player in the tech scene. A triad of eager startups, established industry leaders, and forward-thinking investors fosters a tech ecosystem that prizes creativity and pushes the boundaries of innovation.
Here are 10 facts about the LA tech scene that give us a glimpse into the future of technology:
- Los Angeles is also known as "Silicon
Beach." Reflecting its northern counterpart of
Silicon Valley, LA is home to a robust network of start-ups, major
tech companies, and investment firms.
- It is the third largest startup
ecosystem in the U.S. and is the fourth largest ecosystem
globally by funding, according to a report from Startup
Genome.
- LA has the most Bitcoin
ATMs of any U.S.
city. A high concentration of blockchain
and cryptocurrency startups and investors in the region have
accelerated mainstream adoption of crypto in the greater LA
area.
- The tech ecosystem is highly diverse. Along
with a world class entertainment industry, LA has strong
representation across a broad range of tech sectors, including
aerospace, blockchain, cleantech, healthtech, and ecommerce.
- The government is investing in LA
aerospace. In the last year, LA county pulled in $3.5 billion in new
direct contracts with the Department of Defense and received 36% of
all national Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
contracts.
- The U.S. Space Force has a command center in
LA. Due to the region's rich history in aerospace and
defense innovation, the Los Angeles Air Force
Base was selected in 2021 to serve as a field command site for
the U.S. Space Force.
- Over 375,000 tech workers are in
LA. In 2024, LA was the third largest metro
by net tech employment, trailing behind New York City and
Washington, D.C.
- It's an esports
epicenter. Top game developers have headquarters in LA and
often host global esports competitions that draw millions of
spectators online and in-person. You can expect to see Olympic esports in
2025.
- LA is aiming to be the first major U.S. carbon-free
city by 2035. The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI),
established by the City of Los Angeles, supports up to 50
cleantech startups each year.
- LA is dotted with top universities, including
Caltech, UCLA, and USC, which produce talented entrepreneurs and
science, tech, engineering, and mathematics graduates that feed
into a thriving tech ecosystem.
