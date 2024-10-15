Associate Nikki Rivers spoke on a panel this week at the Association of Corporate Counsel's annual meeting in Nashville, and some of her insights were quoted by Corporate Counsel...

Associate Nikki Rivers spoke on a panel this week at the Association of Corporate Counsel's annual meeting in Nashville, and some of her insights were quoted by Corporate Counsel in an article about the intersection of hybrid/remote work and the risk of IP theft. The article discusses how employers have increased surveillance of their employees, which could lead to conflict over related legal and ethical considerations.

Nikki warns: "As surveillance tech rapidly develops, employers need to pause and think thoroughly about the implications of its use. She challenged employers to ask what is the 'least intrusive' way to accomplish the task. 'Employee trust is a big one that I keep coming back to.'"

Source

Corporate Counsel

