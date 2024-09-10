The New Era Of Global M&A: A Market In Transition (Video)

Paul Aversano, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group, and Preston Parker, Managing Director and U.S. Practice Leader of Alvarez & Marsal's Corporate Transactions Group, meet with Michael Toglia, Publisher of ABL Advisor, to discuss the current state of the global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) environment. In this video interview, Aversano provides an in-depth analysis of the private equity market, while Parker offers insights into the corporate M&A landscape. Over the past two years, both markets have faced significant challenges including among many factors, rising interest rates and global geopolitical risks. Despite these obstacles, the market is showing signs of recovery, with a positive outlook ahead. Aversano and Parker also highlight specific issues in each market and identify sectors/industries where they foresee opportunities for growth.

This article was originally published by ABL Advisor.

To learn more about ABL Advisor, please click here.

Originally published by 09 September, 2024

