Tech Funding, IPOs Are Less Frequent In 2024

Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Co-Chair Jeremy Glaser spoke with the San Diego Business Journal about trends in the VC market in the San Diego tech space this year. Jeremy notes that although only a few IPOs seen in the first quarter performed well in the aftermarket, there are some bright spots to watch.

Jeremy says, "That pretty much shut down the IPO market for the last two quarters. On the positive side though we saw a pick up in new investments in new portfolio companies by VC funds and a return to the market by PE shops in the M&A market."

San Diego Business Journal

