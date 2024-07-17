Ropes & Gray is pleased to share our monthly bulletin to help you stay up to date with the latest M&A and other transactional developments.

Our Dealmaker's Digest offers a broad look at global and U.S. M&A activity, with updates regarding active industries, legal news and bird's-eye views for strategic and sponsor participants alike.

Featuring a convenient "top 10" format, Dealmaker's Digest is designed to serve as an indispensable quick reference to today's M&A market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.