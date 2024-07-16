ARTICLE
16 July 2024

With You Every Step Of The Way: Paving Your Pathway To The Public Markets

While you may have general familiarity with IPOs and their fundamental purposes as fundraising and exit strategies, the challenges of developing and executing an IPO strategy...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
While you may have general familiarity with IPOs and their fundamental purposes as fundraising and exit strategies, the challenges of developing and executing an IPO strategy are enough to discourage even the most seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.

For companies in any industry, going public can be the cornerstone of a smart growth strategy. Yet, the legal requirements, sheer number of steps involved, and market conditions can be daunting. Having a legal and business partner who can help you understand the complex process, as well as the long-range preparations that must precede it, is critical.

We invite you to access Mintz's updated IPO Timetable. The goal of this IPO Timetable is to enable you to maximize opportunities early for an efficient and streamlined process — without the surprises and errors that can lead to delay, increase costs and liability risk, and jeopardize your IPO.

IPO TIMETABLE

